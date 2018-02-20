Prep Basketball Scores 2-20

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Class B Sub-District(equals)
B-1(equals)
Platteview 64, Waverly 44
Class B Sub-District(equals)
B-3(equals)
Elkhorn South 57, Gretna 53
Class B Sub-District(equals)
B-5(equals)
Crete 34, Seward 32, OT
Class B Sub-District(equals)
B-6(equals)
York 65, Aurora 63
Class B Sub-District(equals)
B1-8(equals)
Scottsbluff 60, Gering 50
Sidney 51, Alliance 38
Class C-1 Sub-District(equals)
C1-1(equals)
Auburn 46, Fairbury 40
Falls City 55, Johnson County Central 40
C1-2(equals)
Louisville 69, Conestoga 57
Syracuse 66, Ashland-Greenwood 39
C1-3(equals)
Bishop Neumann 60, Omaha Concordia 50
Wahoo 69, Boys Town 55
C1-4(equals)
Arlington 49, West Point-Beemer 42
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 71, Fort Calhoun 32
C1-5(equals)
Pierce 40, Wayne 29
C1-6(equals)
Boone Central/Newman Grove 63, O'Neill 47
Broken Bow 54, Ord 45
C1-7(equals)
Aquinas 42, Columbus Scotus 25
North Bend Central 57, Columbus Lakeview 51
C1-8(equals)
Lincoln Christian 68, Malcolm 37
C1-9(equals)
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Central City 32
C1-10(equals)
Kearney Catholic 54, Wood River 31
C1-11(equals)
Chase County 65, Hershey 55
Ogallala 65, Cozad 54
C1-12(equals)
Gordon/Rushville 51, Valentine 35
Mitchell 38, Chadron 36
Class C-2 Sub-District(equals)
C2-1(equals)
Fillmore Central 60, Southern 56
C2-2(equals)
Elmwood-Murdock 64, Archbishop Bergan 36
Yutan 40, Palmyra 38
C2-3(equals)
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Wakefield 50
Oakland-Craig 62, Omaha Nation 58
C2-4(equals)
Battle Creek 60, Howells/Dodge 51
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Wisner-Pilger 35
C2-6(equals)
Creighton 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 53
Neligh-Oakdale 50, Ainsworth 46
C2-7(equals)
Centennial 43, Cross County 25
Nebraska Christian 52, Twin River 50
C2-8(equals)
Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Sutton 59
C2-9(equals)
Arcadia-Loup City 72, Ravenna 59
South Loup 84, Amherst 56
C2-10(equals)
Cambridge 59, Southwest 43
Southern Valley 53, Dundy County-Stratton 52
C2-11(equals)
Perkins County 53, Maxwell 29
C2-12(equals)
Bayard 63, Hemingford 55
Bridgeport 57, Kimball 46
Class D-1 Sub-District(equals)
D1-1(equals)
Tri County 69, Diller-Odell 47
D1-3(equals)
East Butler 46, Omaha Christian Academy 31
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Weeping Water 34
D1-5(equals)
Osmond 63, Elkhorn Valley 39
Randolph 49, Plainview 34
D1-6(equals)
Boyd County 44, West Holt 37
D1-7(equals)
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Central Valley 66
D1-8(equals)
Heartland 49, McCool Junction 47, OT
Nebraska Lutheran 47, Harvard 33
D1-9(equals)
Kenesaw 67, Franklin 25
D1-11(equals)
Medicine Valley 69, Alma 56
D1-9(equals)
Blue Hill 64, Shelton 36
D1-10(equals)
Elm Creek 61, Twin Loup 52
D1-12(equals)
Crawford 46, Garden County 29
Paxton 62, Morrill 10
Class D-2 Sub-District(equals)
D2-1(equals)
Falls City Sacred Heart 75, Cornerstone Christian 20
D2-2(equals)
Exeter/Milligan 52, Osceola 35
Mead 46, Parkview Christian 44, 3OT
D2-3(equals)
Humphrey St. Francis 76, St. Edward 20
Winside 58, Emerson-Hubbard 41
D2-4(equals)
Bloomfield 35, Wausa 26
Wynot 48, Allen 22
D2-5(equals)
CWC 58, Ewing 24
D2-6(equals)
Anselmo-Merna 55, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39
Riverside 72, Spalding 37
D2-7(equals)
Giltner 48, Silver Lake 11
Hampton 41, Heartland Lutheran 27
D2-8(equals)
Loomis 71, Elwood 36
Wilcox-Hildreth 65, Axtell 44
D2-9(equals)
Wallace 48, Brady 42
Wauneta-Palisade 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 17
D2-10(equals)
Mullen 70, Stapleton 23
Sandhills/Thedford 58, Arthur County 42
D2-11(equals)
Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County, forfeit
Hyannis 63, Hay Springs 45
D2-12(equals)
Creek Valley 59, Potter-Dix 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Class A(equals)
District A-1(equals)
Millard South 59, Omaha Bryan 17
Millard West 58, Bellevue West 43
District A-2(equals)
Lincoln North Star 75, Omaha Westside 50
Omaha Northwest 62, Benson Magnet 58
District A-3(equals)
Millard North 65, Bellevue East 21
Omaha North 46, Norfolk 37
District A-4(equals)
Lincoln East 52, Omaha Central 29
Omaha Marian 64, Papillion-LaVista South 33
District A-5(equals)
Lincoln High 51, Kearney 38
Lincoln Pius X 61, Grand Island 16
District A-6(equals)
Fremont 54, Lincoln Southeast 42
Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha South 43
District A-7(equals)
Lincoln Northeast 59, Omaha Burke 38
Lincoln Southwest 70, North Platte 36
