Prep Basketball Scores 2-20

Prep Basketball Scores 2-20

Courtesy: Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
        Class B Sub-District(equals)
        B-1(equals)
        Platteview 64, Waverly 44
        Class B Sub-District(equals)
        B-3(equals)
        Elkhorn South 57, Gretna 53
        Class B Sub-District(equals)
        B-5(equals)
        Crete 34, Seward 32, OT
        Class B Sub-District(equals)
        B-6(equals)
        York 65, Aurora 63
        Class B Sub-District(equals)
        B1-8(equals)
        Scottsbluff 60, Gering 50
        Sidney 51, Alliance 38
        Class C-1 Sub-District(equals)
        C1-1(equals)
        Auburn 46, Fairbury 40
        Falls City 55, Johnson County Central 40
        C1-2(equals)
        Louisville 69, Conestoga 57
        Syracuse 66, Ashland-Greenwood 39
        C1-3(equals)
        Bishop Neumann 60, Omaha Concordia 50
        Wahoo 69, Boys Town 55
        C1-4(equals)
        Arlington 49, West Point-Beemer 42
        Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 71, Fort Calhoun 32
        C1-5(equals)
        Pierce 40, Wayne 29
        C1-6(equals)
        Boone Central/Newman Grove 63, O'Neill 47
        Broken Bow 54, Ord 45
        C1-7(equals)
        Aquinas 42, Columbus Scotus 25
        North Bend Central 57, Columbus Lakeview 51
        C1-8(equals)
        Lincoln Christian 68, Malcolm 37
        C1-9(equals)
        Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Central City 32
        C1-10(equals)
        Kearney Catholic 54, Wood River 31
        C1-11(equals)
        Chase County 65, Hershey 55
        Ogallala 65, Cozad 54
        C1-12(equals)
        Gordon/Rushville 51, Valentine 35
        Mitchell 38, Chadron 36
        Class C-2 Sub-District(equals)
        C2-1(equals)
        Fillmore Central 60, Southern 56
        C2-2(equals)
        Elmwood-Murdock 64, Archbishop Bergan 36
        Yutan 40, Palmyra 38
        C2-3(equals)
        Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Wakefield 50
        Oakland-Craig 62, Omaha Nation 58
        C2-4(equals)
        Battle Creek 60, Howells/Dodge 51
        Lutheran High Northeast 57, Wisner-Pilger 35
        C2-6(equals)
        Creighton 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 53
        Neligh-Oakdale 50, Ainsworth 46
        C2-7(equals)
        Centennial 43, Cross County 25
        Nebraska Christian 52, Twin River 50
        C2-8(equals)
        Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Sutton 59
        C2-9(equals)
        Arcadia-Loup City 72, Ravenna 59
        South Loup 84, Amherst 56
        C2-10(equals)
        Cambridge 59, Southwest 43
        Southern Valley 53, Dundy County-Stratton 52
        C2-11(equals)
        Perkins County 53, Maxwell 29
        C2-12(equals)
        Bayard 63, Hemingford 55
        Bridgeport 57, Kimball 46
        Class D-1 Sub-District(equals)
        D1-1(equals)
        Tri County 69, Diller-Odell 47
        D1-3(equals)
        East Butler 46, Omaha Christian Academy 31
        Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Weeping Water 34
        D1-5(equals)
        Osmond 63, Elkhorn Valley 39
        Randolph 49, Plainview 34
        D1-6(equals)
        Boyd County 44, West Holt 37
        D1-7(equals)
        Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Central Valley 66
        D1-8(equals)
        Heartland 49, McCool Junction 47, OT
        Nebraska Lutheran 47, Harvard 33
        D1-9(equals)
        Kenesaw 67, Franklin 25
        D1-11(equals)
        Medicine Valley 69, Alma 56
        D1-9(equals)
        Blue Hill 64, Shelton 36
        D1-10(equals)
        Elm Creek 61, Twin Loup 52
        D1-12(equals)
        Crawford 46, Garden County 29
        Paxton 62, Morrill 10
        Class D-2 Sub-District(equals)
        D2-1(equals)
        Falls City Sacred Heart 75, Cornerstone Christian 20
        D2-2(equals)
        Exeter/Milligan 52, Osceola 35
        Mead 46, Parkview Christian 44, 3OT
        D2-3(equals)
        Humphrey St. Francis 76, St. Edward 20
        Winside 58, Emerson-Hubbard 41
        D2-4(equals)
        Bloomfield 35, Wausa 26
        Wynot 48, Allen 22
        D2-5(equals)
        CWC 58, Ewing 24
        D2-6(equals)
        Anselmo-Merna 55, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39
        Riverside 72, Spalding 37
        D2-7(equals)
        Giltner 48, Silver Lake 11
        Hampton 41, Heartland Lutheran 27
        D2-8(equals)
        Loomis 71, Elwood 36
        Wilcox-Hildreth 65, Axtell 44
        D2-9(equals)
        Wallace 48, Brady 42
        Wauneta-Palisade 44, Maywood-Hayes Center 17
        D2-10(equals)
        Mullen 70, Stapleton 23
        Sandhills/Thedford 58, Arthur County 42
        D2-11(equals)
        Cody-Kilgore def. Sioux County, forfeit
        Hyannis 63, Hay Springs 45
        D2-12(equals)
        Creek Valley 59, Potter-Dix 25
        GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
        Class A(equals)
        District A-1(equals)
        Millard South 59, Omaha Bryan 17
        Millard West 58, Bellevue West 43
        District A-2(equals)
        Lincoln North Star 75, Omaha Westside 50
        Omaha Northwest 62, Benson Magnet 58
        District A-3(equals)
        Millard North 65, Bellevue East 21
        Omaha North 46, Norfolk 37
        District A-4(equals)
        Lincoln East 52, Omaha Central 29
        Omaha Marian 64, Papillion-LaVista South 33
        District A-5(equals)
        Lincoln High 51, Kearney 38
        Lincoln Pius X 61, Grand Island 16
        District A-6(equals)
        Fremont 54, Lincoln Southeast 42
        Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha South 43
        District A-7(equals)
        Lincoln Northeast 59, Omaha Burke 38
        Lincoln Southwest 70, North Platte 36
        ___
 

