New bill could change licensing requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that examines Nebraska job-licensing requirements is hitting resistance in the Legislature. Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete says the measure would create regular reviews of job-licensing requirements and provide framework for legislators evaluating proposed licenses. Supporters say the bill would create a tool for regular oversight of licensing. It would remove barriers for people with a criminal history which could prevent them from reoffending.

