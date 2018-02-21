Bill aimed at curbing tax increase passes major hurdle - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill designed to prevent federal tax changes from triggering a tax increase in Nebraska has cleared a key hurdle in the Legislature. Members of the Revenue Committee voted 7-0 on to advance the measure for debate in the full Legislature. Nebraska taxpayers could end up paying more to the state this year unless lawmakers halt the automatic changes in the Republican congressional plan, including the elimination of popular tax exemptions.

