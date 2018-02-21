Bill aimed at curbing tax increase passes major hurdle

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Southwest High School Principal Mike Gillotti sent a message to parents saying a student brought a BB gun to school today. Gillotti said the student showed the gun to other students and the students reported it to school officials. "We appreciate the students who reported this to trusted adults, so that we were able to promptly locate the student and confiscate the gun. We have also no...

