Arrest made in Millard South threats

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A 17-year-old was arrested on two counts of terroristic threats, which police say were made toward Millard South on Tuesday.

The threat was initially considered unsubstantiated.

The student's name was not released. This is a developing story.

The original story stated that it was a Millard South student who was arrested, that is not the case.