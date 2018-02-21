Arrest made in Millard South threats

Plattsmouth County Schools posted a second statement to its Facebook page saying due to a second threat against the school that came in Tuesday evening, all classes in all buildings will be canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 21, to allow officers to investigate.More >>
Plattsmouth County Schools posted a second statement to its Facebook page saying due to a second threat against the school that came in Tuesday evening, all classes in all buildings will be canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 21, to allow officers to investigate.More >>
Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed a multiple fatality accident on I-80, on mile marker 363. That's near Utica, NE. They're still on the scene and NSP says they expect to be there for quite sometime. Westbound I-80 remains closed. Authorities say to avoid the area, until otherwise advised. This is a developing story and we'll bring you details as they become available.More >>
Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed a multiple fatality accident on I-80, on mile marker 363. That's near Utica, NE. They're still on the scene and NSP says they expect to be there for quite sometime. Westbound I-80 remains closed. Authorities say to avoid the area, until otherwise advised. This is a developing story and we'll bring you details as they become available.More >>
"There is life after cancer."More >>
"There is life after cancer."More >>
Fire crews responded to the 56th Street Loft and Apartments just after one this afternoon. Smoke could be seen pouring out of a first floor unit.More >>
Fire crews responded to the 56th Street Loft and Apartments just after one this afternoon. Smoke could be seen pouring out of a first floor unit.More >>
Many of us may consider our dad a hero.More >>
Many of us may consider our dad a hero.More >>
BriAna is from Emmetsburg, Iowa, a town of approximately 3800 people. She says the Lincoln is the biggest city in which she’s lived. Growing up, she admits to have been a huge music geek.More >>
BriAna is from Emmetsburg, Iowa, a town of approximately 3800 people. She says the Lincoln is the biggest city in which she’s lived. Growing up, she admits to have been a huge music geek.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News One day, back in the 90's Harold DeVries, a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church had some clothes he wanted to give away. So he set up a table at the church’s weekly food give-a-way, and people took his clothes. DeVries kept bringing things he didn’t need, and so did other members of the church. Harold’s Closet was born. It's a little room in the basement of Calvary United Methodist Church, ...More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News One day, back in the 90's Harold DeVries, a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church had some clothes he wanted to give away. So he set up a table at the church’s weekly food give-a-way, and people took his clothes. DeVries kept bringing things he didn’t need, and so did other members of the church. Harold’s Closet was born. It's a little room in the basement of Calvary United Methodist Church, ...More >>
Cold again today with increasing clouds by evening...More >>
Cold again today with increasing clouds by evening...More >>
From releasing a romantic song, to spending it with friends, Netflix binging and a good book, see who's doing what...More >>
From releasing a romantic song, to spending it with friends, Netflix binging and a good book, see who's doing what...More >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsMore >>