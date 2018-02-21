Copper thief causes thousands of dollars of damage to home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A house in northeast Lincoln has several thousand dollars of damage after copper thieves got in.

The real estate agent showed up to the home Monday afternoon where she found the front door ajar.

Someone had forcibly entered the home and removed the kitchen and bathroom faucets along with some copper piping from the water heater. 

Several thousand dollars of damage was done to the home. 

This incident is the 30th copper theft in Lincoln since August 2017.

