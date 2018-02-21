State Senators Look For a Competitive Wage

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Last time Nebraska senators saw an increase in their pay was 30 years ago in 1988. Nebraska law makers are looking at increase their wages, and on Wednesday they discussed how a higher salary would allow for more Nebraskans to run for public office.



"We can get more people to run for office and be senators that normally came from that I think more reasonable walks of life." said Sen. Tony Vargas out of Omaha.

Currently senators are getting paid $12,000, which ends up towards the bottom of the salaries for state senators in the Midwest and the country. They want it to be increased to $28,000.

"Just in the Midwest even," added Sen. Vargas "across the country we are in the bottom third in the Midwest we look at comparable states we are far below the rest of our partners."

What a lot of people don't know is that these state senators need to have other jobs in order to make ends meet.



"I work at another job, I work at night, I work more during when I'm not in session and I'm fortunate enough to have flexibility with my job. I work at a non–profit but not everybody has that flexibility," commented Sen. Vargas.

Even with the budget defict problems that the state is facing, Governor Pete Ricketts is still for the pay raise for the senators.



"I think our senators are under paid with regard to the amount of effort they put into this." said Gov. Ricketts "Anything we do will have to make sure that we fit into our budget."

But some Senators don't feel very confident in the chances of this amendment being passed.



"We really are the only level of politicians that the public can get even with for all of the other politicians that they are angry at," said Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha "and I don't believe that this is going to be successful."

But how the senators decided on the $28,000 dollars is because that is 50% of the median household income in the state of Nebraska.