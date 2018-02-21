Lincoln students send letters of support to shooting survivors

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

"Dear students at Stoneman Douglas High School."

A Junior English class spent their morning writing letters of support and encouragement to the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

They had a lot to say.

"I'm probably not much different than the person reading this. I have a job, I love hanging out with friends and family and when I heard the news of what happened, my heart immediately dropped,” said Josh Larsen’s letter.

"It made me think about how 17 of your classmates had to go in the way that they did. I'm so very sorry,” Ashly Felipe said.

They gave their all to writing the letters, Marissa Stratton said.

"I can't imagine how you're feeling you and your school are so brave and I'm sorry that anything like that had to happen to you,” Stratton’s letter said.

Larsen said when he was writing, he couldn't help but think of this happening at their school.

"I kept putting myself in the shoes of your classmates and teachers and the main things I felt were anger and a complete loss of words,” Larsen said.

The students want anyone who walks the halls of that school in Parkland Florida to know that all the way in Nebraska, they've got the support of North Star students.

"I want you along with your classmates to know that I, my school along with millions of others stand beside you,” Felipe said.

"I'll be silently whispering, along with many others for you all to stay safe,” Stratton said.

But most of all, that they're in on the fight to keep this from happening ever again.

"I began asking myself why does this keep happening and what needs to be done to prevent such tragedies from happening,” Larsen said. “You don't need to worry though. Me and millions of other students across the nation and across the world are behind you guys."

Felipe said she’s encouraged by the survivors.

"Mahatma Ghandi once said "Be the change you want to see in the world," and you guys are doing exactly that,” Felipe said. “All of you are extremely brave for what you did, what you're doing to try to seek change we are right behind you all."

Their teacher, Lexi Gardner says she's proud of how thoughtful and honest the letters were.

They'll be sent to Stoneman Douglas High School for the victims to read once they start school again next week.