Screamers Dining and Cabaret

Lincoln has a new dining experience with singing servers! Screamers is a dining and cabaret restaurant.

It's located at 8th and Q st.

The owner says the atmosphere at the restaurant is a tribute to his experience with the UNL show choir.

Kevin Witcher says, "The things that we learned being a member of Scarlet and Cream as far as how to hone our craft how to perform and be entertainers is what inspired me to create a space for young artists to also able to hone their craft."

Screamers is open daily for lunch and dinner.