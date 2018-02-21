Winter Weather Advisory calls for more snow and ice---difficult driving conditions

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and the advisory is in effect from 3 A.M. Thursday until midnight Thursday Night. Most of eastern/southeastern Nebraska are included in the advisory.

Mixed precipitation can be expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch are expected.

The ice will result in difficult travel conditions and travel delays. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Ice accumulating on power lines could

result in power disruptions.

Another storm system is expected to hit our area Saturday according to Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki. Watch Channel 8 Eyewitness News for the very latest updates.



