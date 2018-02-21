Planned Attack on Plattsmouth High School - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Planned Attack on Plattsmouth High School

Students in Plattsmouth are on edge after two teens planned an attack on the high school. 

Officials got word two boys, ages 15 and 16, were planning an attack. They were able to prevent it and retrieve the weapon the boys planned to use.

The teens were released to the custody of their parents. 

Officials then received a 2nd threat against the school and canceled classes. The second threat was later deemed not credible.

