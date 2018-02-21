Excellence in Education: FFA Week

It's National Future Farmers of America week. Today FFA members gathered at the Nebraska state capitol.

Governor Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring this week FFA week in Nebraska. FFA teaches leadership training, team work and career skills.



The Governor says, "Over half the people that are in FFA are not off of a farm, that FFA has expanded to make sure that they are including Ag business leaders and people who want to be doctors, and so forth and all sorts of other career."

Governor Ricketts says it's not just about agriculture but our small, rural communities too.