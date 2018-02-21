People share thoughts on how to prevent a school shooting

Following last week's Parkland, Florida school shooting, ABC news conducted a poll asking people they thought could or could not have prevented the event.

Seventy-seven percent said better mental health treatment and monitoring could have stopped it.

Dr. David Miers of Bryan Health said mental illness combined with feelings of isolation can lead to violence.



"Maybe that mental illness maybe contributed to that, but it's that lack of connectedness in itself that creates more violence towards others and towards yourself," Miers said.



Fifty-eight percent of respondents to the ABC poll said stricter gun laws would have prevented it.

Education Secretary Betsy Devos said training teachers to carry guns was an option to prevent school shootings and 42 percent of ABC respondents said arming teachers could have prevented it.

We talked to some people who agree.



"With the right protection, if they have a concealed carry permit with a concealed weapon, I believe they can protect themselves and their students and prevent massacre shootings, like what just happened," said UNL student Kendall Fundum.



But not everyone we talked to said that's a good idea.



"To ask us to add the added layer of responsibility of potentially having to shoot somebody or to take a life is...more than we signed up for and that's more than I feel should be asked of any teacher," said Waverly High School teacher Blake Tobey



We asked viewers what they think of arming school teachers. You can find that survey on our web page on http://www.klkntv.com/