Lost in Float: recharging your mind

Silence. With busy lives, it's a sound we aren't used to.

Through sensory deprivation, Levi Wertz is changing that.

"When you tell somebody what floating is they give you these weird doe–y eyes like what are you talking about?" Wertz is the owner of Lost in Float at 8244 Northern Lights Drive in Lincoln. He and his wife opened last June.

By floating in water concentrated with heaps of Epsom salt in escape pods — which, by the way, are locally built — the aim is to shut out the stresses of every day life.

"We have kids, we have work, we have traffic, we have cell phones, we have stress,” Wertz said. “Just to shut that off in it of itself it sounds, you know amazing. It sounds inviting."

So inviting, I had to try it out.

Shutting yourself inside a spaceship–like container may not sound the most relaxing, but after about 20 minutes, I got the hang of it.

Then you turn off the light, and see where your mind takes you.

"That flight or fight response takes a little while to go away on the first float."

For me, it felt like floating in the Dead Sea...

Except instead of being in open water, I was drifting on 11 inches inside a 5x8 foot box.

Levi calls it a conduit into your consciousness — a way to reset, and recharge.

"There is a level of understanding anymore of how important it is to just be with yourself," Wertz said.

Lost in Float also offers cyrotherapy. You can learn more about their services by visiting their website.