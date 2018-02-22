Lincoln Fire & Rescue battling fire at Lincoln Industries - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battling fire at Lincoln Industries

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battling fire at Lincoln Industries

Posted: Updated:

An early morning fire near Rosa Parksway and W. E St is keeping Lincoln Fire and rescue busy.

LFR was dispatched a little after 2 this morning to Lincoln Industries.

Scanner reports say the fire was contained to a single room, where boxes started on fire.

We have a reporter on the scene and we'll bring you the latest details as they come in.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 511 road conditions

    511 road conditions

    511 road conditions

    Here's the latest road conditions around Nebraska: Click on this link for 511 information: https://lb.511.nebraska.gov/nelb/winterdriving/routeselect.jsf?view=state&text=m&textOnly=false Stay with Channel 8 for all weather related updates.More >>
    Here's the latest road conditions around Nebraska: Click on this link for 511 information: https://lb.511.nebraska.gov/nelb/winterdriving/routeselect.jsf?view=state&text=m&textOnly=false Stay with Channel 8 for all weather related updates.More >>

  • Check on travel conditions and school closings

    Check on travel conditions and school closings

    Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com To check on the latest travel conditions as more winter weather hits the region, click on the following link:  http://www.511.nebraska.gov/   To check on the latest school closings in the area, click on the following link:  http://www.klkntv.com/link/349192/local-school-closings-dismissals-and-delaysMore >>
    Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com To check on the latest travel conditions as more winter weather hits the region, click on the following link:  http://www.511.nebraska.gov/   To check on the latest school closings in the area, click on the following link:  http://www.klkntv.com/link/349192/local-school-closings-dismissals-and-delaysMore >>

  • Winter Weather Advisory calls for more snow and ice---difficult driving conditions

    Winter Weather Advisory calls for more snow and ice---difficult driving conditions

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 A.M. Thursday until midnight Thursday Night.  Counties included in the watch include: Burt-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson.  Mixed precipitation can be expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to tw...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 A.M. Thursday until midnight Thursday Night.  Counties included in the watch include: Burt-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson.  Mixed precipitation can be expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to tw...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.