Man accused of sexual assault sent to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - One of two men accused of sexually assaulting a drunken teenager at a Lincoln house party has been sent to prison.

Court records say 23-year-old Marcus Steed was sentenced Tuesday to five to 10 years and credited with 335 days already served. The other man, 23-year-old James Shrader, is scheduled to be sentenced March 21.

Prosecutors say the girl was assaulted at a St. Patrick's Day party last year at Steed's residence.