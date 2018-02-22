More winter weather brings caution to morning commute

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

A winter weather advisory brought snow into the capital city over night and into the morning.

Plows were busy on the streets in the early hours on Thursday to make the commute safer for drivers.

Most cars on the roads have been moving slow and leaving plenty of room to stop.

Snow will continue intermittently throughout the day.

Continue to check back with Channel 8 Eyewitness News for your winter weather updates and road conditions.