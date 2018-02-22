More wintry precipitation expected this afternoon - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

More wintry precipitation expected this afternoon

Posted: Updated:

Southeast Nebraska is expecting more wintry precipitation this afternoon. There are currently no planned early school dismissals from LPS. Activity will start to increase between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when many schools will be dismissing as normal.

The light snow and mixed precipitation may create slick road conditions in the early afternoon into the evening hours. An additional one-half to one inch of snow is possible for the Lincoln area through tonight.

It is suggested that travelers take extra time to reach their destination and to drive slower. Untreated roads and sidewalks will be slick. Temperatures will remain near 30 degrees for a majority of the day.

Calmer weather is expected for Friday before another possible winter storm on Saturday.

  • Check on travel conditions and school closings

    Check on travel conditions and school closings

    Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com To check on the latest travel conditions as more winter weather hits the region, click on the following link:  http://www.511.nebraska.gov/   To check on the latest school closings in the area, click on the following link:  http://www.klkntv.com/link/349192/local-school-closings-dismissals-and-delays

    Here's the latest road conditions around Nebraska: Click on this link for 511 information: https://lb.511.nebraska.gov/nelb/winterdriving/routeselect.jsf?view=state&text=m&textOnly=false Stay with Channel 8 for all weather related updates.

  • More winter weather brings caution to morning commute

    A winter weather advisory brought snow into the capital city over night and into the morning. 

