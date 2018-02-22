More wintry precipitation expected this afternoon

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Southeast Nebraska is expecting more wintry precipitation this afternoon. There are currently no planned early school dismissals from LPS. Activity will start to increase between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when many schools will be dismissing as normal.

The light snow and mixed precipitation may create slick road conditions in the early afternoon into the evening hours. An additional one-half to one inch of snow is possible for the Lincoln area through tonight.

It is suggested that travelers take extra time to reach their destination and to drive slower. Untreated roads and sidewalks will be slick. Temperatures will remain near 30 degrees for a majority of the day.

Calmer weather is expected for Friday before another possible winter storm on Saturday.