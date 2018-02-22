Nebraska School Officials Go Through School Safety Training

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

"It can happen anywhere. That's the main message," says Joylene Palmer State School Security Director.

On Thursday at the Lincoln Fire Fighter's Reception Hall, Nebraska school officials got together to talk about preventing what happened in Florida from happening here.

"The clear response that we have to have is to try to avoid and prevent the violence from happening in the first place rather than to react to it afterward," says Jon Sundermeier who is he Safety Coordinator for LPS.

In light of what happened a lot of ideas have come up to try and solve the problem, President Trump even threw out the idea of arming our teachers as he tweeted, "History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes Police & First Responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to the site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. Great Deterrent!."

But some people don't believe that arming teachers is the final answer

"Well if you talk to many teachers their not thrilled with that as an option," adds Mario Scalora who is the director of Public Policy for the University of Nebraska "I think there are very few magic bullets so to speak pardon the pun in response to this is not going to be one size fits all."

Some people have even offered the idea of having metal detectors inside of all schools.

"Our staff can detect it just as much as putting a metal detectors in," commented Palmer "there are schools that went to do that and I say that is great, but there are schools that can't afford that and I just say put a person at the door, and they will be able to watch what comes in and what is going out."

Many officials say one of the main goals is to build a connection with each student.

"We are all wanting to have a finger where we can point blame," claimed Palmer "whether it be guns whether it be mental illness. I go back and I say to you. Relationships, relationships, relationships."

There are many ideas to make sure that a shooting doesn't happen here, but the biggest prevention plan for Nebraska schools is to make relationships, and to prevent and not to react.