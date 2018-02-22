Kawasaki Lands New Contract - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Kawasaki Lands New Contract

Kawasaki scored a huge contract. They will be building subway cars for New York City.

The contract is worth 3.6 billion dollars.

Production will begin in January of 2021.

If the contract is completed as written, it would be the largest one ever for Kawasaki.

