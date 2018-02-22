Kawasaki Lands New Contract

Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com To check on the latest travel conditions as more winter weather hits the region, click on the following link: http://www.511.nebraska.gov/ To check on the latest school closings in the area, click on the following link: http://www.klkntv.com/link/349192/local-school-closings-dismissals-and-delays

Here's the latest road conditions around Nebraska: Click on this link for 511 information: https://lb.511.nebraska.gov/nelb/winterdriving/routeselect.jsf?view=state&text=m&textOnly=false Stay with Channel 8 for all weather related updates.

Southeast Nebraska is expecting more wintry precipitation this afternoon. There are currently no planned early school dismissals from LPS. Activity will start to increase between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when many schools will be dismissing as normal.

A winter weather advisory brought snow into the capital city over night and into the morning.

An early morning fire near Rosa Parks and W. E St is keeping Lincoln Fire and rescue busy. LFR was dispatched a little after 2 this morning at Lincoln Industries. Scanner reports say the fire was contained to a single room, where boxes started on fire. We have a reporter on the scene and we'll bring you the latest details as they come in.

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 A.M. Thursday until midnight Thursday Night. Counties included in the watch include: Burt-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson. Mixed precipitation can be expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to tw...

Following last week's Parkland, Florida school shooting, ABC news conducted a poll asking people they thought could or could not have prevented the event.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - One of two men accused of sexually assaulting a drunken teenager at a Lincoln house party has been sent to prison. Court records say 23-year-old Marcus Steed was sentenced Tuesday to five to 10 years and credited with 335 days already served. The other man, 23-year-old James Shrader, is scheduled to be sentenced March 21. Prosecutors say the girl was assaulted at a St. Patrick's Day party last year at Steed's residence. More >>