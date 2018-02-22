Teachers union weighs in on school security - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Teachers union weighs in on school security

Posted: Updated:

There's been a lot of talk of arming teachers.  Channel 8 Eyewitness News talked to a union representing public school teachers to get their take.

Nebraska State Education Association Executive Director Maddie Fennell said they're against arming teachers with guns.

"The only people we feel who should be authorized to have a gun on school premises is a duly–authorized police officer acting as a school resource officer," Fennell said.

State statute currently prohibits teachers from carrying guns on school premises.

Fennell said teachers are there to teach, not act as security guards.  She said they need to do that job without any additional stress.

"A big part of the way you get students to learn is if you let them know that you care about them and by developing strong, nurturing relationships," Fennell said.  "If at the same time, in the back of their minds they have to think 'one day...will I have to shoot this child?'"

Fennel says what they really need is more mental health resources for students.

Lincoln Public Schools said they have a resource officer in each high school who is armed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Check on travel conditions and school closings

    Check on travel conditions and school closings

    Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com To check on the latest travel conditions as more winter weather hits the region, click on the following link:  http://www.511.nebraska.gov/   To check on the latest school closings in the area, click on the following link:  http://www.klkntv.com/link/349192/local-school-closings-dismissals-and-delays

    More >>

    Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com To check on the latest travel conditions as more winter weather hits the region, click on the following link:  http://www.511.nebraska.gov/   To check on the latest school closings in the area, click on the following link:  http://www.klkntv.com/link/349192/local-school-closings-dismissals-and-delays

    More >>

  • 511 road conditions

    511 road conditions

    511 road conditions

    Here's the latest road conditions around Nebraska: Click on this link for 511 information: https://lb.511.nebraska.gov/nelb/winterdriving/routeselect.jsf?view=state&text=m&textOnly=false Stay with Channel 8 for all weather related updates.

    More >>

    Here's the latest road conditions around Nebraska: Click on this link for 511 information: https://lb.511.nebraska.gov/nelb/winterdriving/routeselect.jsf?view=state&text=m&textOnly=false Stay with Channel 8 for all weather related updates.

    More >>

  • More wintry precipitation expected this afternoon

    More wintry precipitation expected this afternoon

    Southeast Nebraska is expecting more wintry precipitation this afternoon. There are currently no planned early school dismissals from LPS. Activity will start to increase between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when many schools will be dismissing as normal. 

    More >>

    Southeast Nebraska is expecting more wintry precipitation this afternoon. There are currently no planned early school dismissals from LPS. Activity will start to increase between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when many schools will be dismissing as normal. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.