Teachers union weighs in on school security

There's been a lot of talk of arming teachers. Channel 8 Eyewitness News talked to a union representing public school teachers to get their take.

Nebraska State Education Association Executive Director Maddie Fennell said they're against arming teachers with guns.



"The only people we feel who should be authorized to have a gun on school premises is a duly–authorized police officer acting as a school resource officer," Fennell said.

State statute currently prohibits teachers from carrying guns on school premises.

Fennell said teachers are there to teach, not act as security guards. She said they need to do that job without any additional stress.

"A big part of the way you get students to learn is if you let them know that you care about them and by developing strong, nurturing relationships," Fennell said. "If at the same time, in the back of their minds they have to think 'one day...will I have to shoot this child?'"

Fennel says what they really need is more mental health resources for students.



Lincoln Public Schools said they have a resource officer in each high school who is armed.