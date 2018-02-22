UPDATE: Semi vs car crash on I-80

UPDATE: Good news on a crash we've been updating you on.

It involved a semi and car just east of the 56th street exit on I-80. The car ended up in a ditch under a bridge.

The people in the car all had non-life threatening injuries.

Officials continue to warn you to be careful on the slick roads.

We'll have more details on the crash tonight at 10 o'clock.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Scanner reports a semi vs car crash on I-80 near mile marker 406 in the east bound lanes.

That's just east of the 56th street exit.

Please avoid the area.

We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you details as soon as they are available.