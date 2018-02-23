Nebraska State Patrol seize gun and marijuana during traffic sto - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska State Patrol seize gun and marijuana during traffic stop

   WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have recovered a stolen gun and seized several pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Wood River in central Nebraska.

The patrol says the stop Wednesday afternoon also led to the arrest of four people from Des Moines, Iowa.

The patrol says the car was stopped on suspicion of failing to stop at a stop sign, and search of the car turned up the marijuana and gun.

