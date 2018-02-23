Settlement reached between Nebraska and Colorado on Republican R - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Settlement reached between Nebraska and Colorado on Republican River

Settlement reached between Nebraska and Colorado on Republican River

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Colorado officials have agreed to pay Nebraska $4 million to settle old claims that their state violated a water-sharing compact involving the Republican River.

The settlement announced Thursday requires Colorado to make the payment by Dec. 31, 2018. Colorado officials did not admit to violating the Republican River Compact, and legislators in that state must still approve the funding.

The agreement seeks to resolve disagreements between the states over Colorado's past use of water.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Semi vs car crash on I-80

    UPDATE: Semi vs car crash on I-80

    We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you details as soon as they are available. 

    More >>

    We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you details as soon as they are available. 

    More >>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >>

  • Latest Business Closings/Delays

    Latest Business Closings/Delays

    Latest Business Closings/Delays

    Mosaic Of Lincoln will have a two hour late start. St. John the Baptist In Plattsmouth will have a 2-hour late start and no morning daycare.More >>
    Mosaic Of Lincoln will have a two hour late start. St. John the Baptist In Plattsmouth will have a 2-hour late start and no morning daycare.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.