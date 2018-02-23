First National Bank of Omaha backs out of contract with NRA

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The nation's largest privately-owned bank says it will stop producing credit cards for the National Rifle Association in response to customer feedback.

The Nebraska-based First National Bank of Omaha announced on Twitter that it will not renew its contract to issue the group's NRA Visa Card. The announcement came after the progressive news website ThinkProgress listed the bank as a company that supports the NRA.