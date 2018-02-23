First National Bank of Omaha backs out of contract with NRA - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

First National Bank of Omaha backs out of contract with NRA

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The nation's largest privately-owned bank says it will stop producing credit cards for the National Rifle Association in response to customer feedback.

The Nebraska-based First National Bank of Omaha announced on Twitter that it will not renew its contract to issue the group's NRA Visa Card. The announcement came after the progressive news website ThinkProgress listed the bank as a company that supports the NRA.

  • UPDATE: Semi vs car crash on I-80

    We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you details as soon as they are available. 

  • Latest Business Closings/Delays

    Mosaic Of Lincoln will have a two hour late start. St. John the Baptist In Plattsmouth will have a 2-hour late start and no morning daycare.More >>
