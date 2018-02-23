Another day of icy conditions for the capital city - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Another day of icy conditions for the capital city

Another day of icy conditions for the capital city

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: BriAna Campbell
bcampbell@klkntv.com

Freezing rain and sleet coated the roadways overnight and into the morning on Friday.

Cars are covered in a thin sheet of ice as well, causing drivers to get out those ice scrapers. 

The ice is also making the morning commute a slippery one.

The icy roads caused an accident on I-80 Thursday night between a semi and a car.  Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

Continue to check in to Channel 8 Eyewitness news for continued winter weather coverage throughout the day and into the evening. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Check on travel conditions and school closings

    Check on travel conditions and school closings

    Check on travel conditions and school closings

    Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com To check on the latest travel conditions as more winter weather hits the region, click on the following link:  http://www.511.nebraska.gov/   To check on the latest school closings in the area, click on the following link:  http://www.klkntv.com/link/349192/local-school-closings-dismissals-and-delays

    More >>

    Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com To check on the latest travel conditions as more winter weather hits the region, click on the following link:  http://www.511.nebraska.gov/   To check on the latest school closings in the area, click on the following link:  http://www.klkntv.com/link/349192/local-school-closings-dismissals-and-delays

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Semi vs car crash on I-80

    UPDATE: Semi vs car crash on I-80

    We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you details as soon as they are available. 

    More >>

    We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you details as soon as they are available. 

    More >>

  • Kawasaki Lands New Contract

    Kawasaki Lands New Contract

    Kawasaki Lands New Contract

    Kawasaki scored a huge contract.

    More >>

    Kawasaki scored a huge contract.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.