Another day of icy conditions for the capital city

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Freezing rain and sleet coated the roadways overnight and into the morning on Friday.

Cars are covered in a thin sheet of ice as well, causing drivers to get out those ice scrapers.

The ice is also making the morning commute a slippery one.

The icy roads caused an accident on I-80 Thursday night between a semi and a car. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

