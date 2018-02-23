LPD: Teen in custody for threatening to shoot student, no ongoing threat

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police investigated a threat by a Northeast High School student to shoot another student. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Public Schools worked together to find the student who made the threat. The 16 year old male threatened to use a firearm and has been taken into custody. Police say there is no ongoing threat at the school. The Northeast LPD team is at the school to make students feel comfortable. Lincoln Northeast families were notified of the threat through an email sent to families.

Northeast Families,

We want to make you aware that students have reported seeing and hearing alleged threats made against the high school. Our administration has been working with the LPS Security team and the Lincoln Police Department to quickly and thoroughly investigated these statements. Through the investigation, we have made contact with the individual involved. That individual will be facing serious consequences related to this incident.

As the use of social media for posting threats against schools seems to be increasing, we are asking all parents to talk to their children about responsible use of social media. Please instruct your child that if they see anything on social media that is a concern, to immediately report it to an adult, such as a parent, principal, or teacher. If your child reposts, shares, or passes on the threat, they can also be held responsible for issuing a threat and can received disciplinary action as a result. Spreading false information and rumors only slows down the investigation process.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me a school.

Kurt Glathar

Principal