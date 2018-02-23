Teen makes false report of threat to Lincoln Southeast High School

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police investigated a report of a threat against Lincoln Southeast High School on Wednesday night.

A 15 year old student said he saw an Instagram post with a message about shooting up Lincoln Southeast.

Investigators contacted Instagram and worked with them to find the IP address that was used to create the account.

Officers say the investigation revealed that the 15 year old male, who reported the threat, had created a fake account and made the false threat.

The teen has been referred to juvenile court for false reporting.