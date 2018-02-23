Gov. Ricketts encourages NRA to hold convention in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gov. Ricketts encourages NRA to hold convention in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Gov. Pete Ricketts is encouraging the National Rifle Association to hold its annual convention in Nebraska after one of Dallas' top elected officials urged the group to find another location.
       

Ricketts said in a tweet Friday that he and other Nebraskans ``love our constitutional rights'' and want the convention in the state.
       

The Republican governor's comments came in response to remarks from Dallas' mayor pro tem, who said the NRA would face marches and demonstrations if it proceeded with its plans to host the three-day meeting set for May 4-6.
       

The tweet also followed news Thursday that the Nebraska-based First National Bank of Omaha would stop issuing NRA-branded credit cards in the wake of last week's deadly mass school shooting in Florida.
       

The Nebraska Democratic Party called the tweet ``reckless.''
 

