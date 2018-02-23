Pierce Georlett

Pierce grew up in Moline, Illinois. As a youngster, he remembers watching the news with his family and curious about how the anchors and reporters come up with stories. “I always wanted to be that person”, he says.

Pierce attended and graduated from UNL. While in school, he interned at WQAD-TV in Moline, IL. It was there he worked with the station’s staff on coverage of the John Deere Classic, PGA golf tournament. He says he was fortunate to be able to experienced, first hand, how much fun it was being a reporter. That, more than anything, led him to choose news reporting as a career path. About his job a Channel 8 Eyewitness News, he says, “I always want to tell a great story and I’m always working harder to get better.”

Pierce wants viewers to know that he is a fun loving, passionate guy who is really interested in listening to each person’s story. In his spare time, we likes to watch sports. His favorite teams are Nebraska Cornhuskers, the professional teams in Detroit; Tigers, Lions, Pistons and Red Wings, and he follows Chelsea F.C. of the Premier League