Lincoln earns funding to test idea for a driverless shuttle system

Due to some forward thinking on the part of Lincoln's Transportation Department, the green light has been given to start testing a driverless shuttle service.



"We are here today to let you know that the future is here," said Mayor Chris Beutler.

Driverless shuttles... Futuristic sounding, but it could be around the corner.

Lincoln was one of 35 cities chosen to receive funding to test their bold, innovative idea for transportation.

The driverless shuttle service will be formally tested over the next six months.



"In 2019 four driverless shuttles could be moving visitors to the Pinnacle Bank Arena, could be moving students to their classes at UNL and could be moving workers to their places of employment," said Mayor Beutler.

The proposal was aiming to cut down on traffic congestion and improve air quality in the often busy downtown area.

Assistant Director of Transportation Lonnie Burkland is excited to bring these high tech shuttles to Lincoln.



"These shuttles are pretty high–tech. They have on board radar sensors, video cameras, GPS systems and ultrasonic sensors similar to your cars when you back in to something like a trash can," said Burkland.

The shuttles are able to travel at speeds up to 15 miles per hour.

They would operate in a 2.6 mile loop, taking people to and from UNL's campus, the State Capital and the Haymarket area of downtown.

If the testing period is a success and the project receives proper funding, Lincoln could see up to four shuttles as soon as 2019.

"Today the city of Lincoln has embraced the innovation of a bold new idea for transportation that will forever alter the way we move people in our community," said Mayor Beutler.

Riders would summon these shuttles with apps on their phones and payment would mimic transportation providers such as Uber and Lyft.



Mayor Beutler also thanked Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart for her role in introducing and prioritizing a 2018 bill that allowed the city to study the driverless shuttle service project.