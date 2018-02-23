After Florida shooting, Lincoln schools keeping watchful eye

Following the school shooting in Florida, all schools in Lincoln are keeping an eye on things.

Even though there haven't been any incidents at Pius X High School, we talked to them about school security in the aftermath of last week's shooting.



Principal Tom Korta said Pius has security cameras in the building and keep their doors locked throughout the day.

"We have our faculty trained and ready to go," Korta said. "If there's a need for a response within the building, they start each semester teaching their kids what they need to do and as I said, we drill it during the course of the semester."

Elsewhere, an altercation broke out at Lincoln High Friday. Lincoln police said it happened in the cafeteria shortly after 1 p.m. LPS said it involved several people. They said there was no weapon involved and despite what some students heard, there was no threat of a shooting either.