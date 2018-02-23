Grand Island Hoax - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Grand Island Hoax

Grand Island is dealing with threats of school violence. Police say one yesterday was a hoax.

A threat was sent on Snapchat. It claimed it wasn't safe to come to school today.

Police take each threat seriously, and warn those doing it there is punishment.

As for the threat, officials say it actually may have originated in Pennsylvania.

