Man Helps Police

A bystander is being credited with helping police as they chased a man down an alley.

Police say Jeffery Ireland ran from police after stealing a vehicle and crashing it. They saw him near 7th and D.

After the bystander slowed him down, police say Ireland pulled a knife, but dropped it when the officer caught up with them.

No one was hurt.

Ireland is behind bars, facing several charges.
 

