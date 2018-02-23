Parents on edge after shooting threat at Lincoln Northeast

A threat investigation at Northeast High School landed a 16 year-old student in custody.

"Thursday afternoon, the Lincoln Police Department received information from the security team at Lincoln Public Schools concerning threats of violence at Northeast High School," Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

Lincoln Police say the student threatened to bring a gun to the school and shoot a classmate.

The threat will go down as a Class 4 felony - and also one of the scariest things Stephanie Woods has ever heard.

Woods dropped her 14 year-old daughter off at Northeast Friday morning just like she would any other day.

But after learning about the shooting threat from her mother, she immediately drove to the school and picked her up.

"That's what I'm supposed to do is get my child, to protect my child by any means," Woods said.

"I'm going to go and pull my daughter out of school anytime I feel like that is going to happen - anytime she's being threatened."

Woods says her brother picked his daughter up as well, and that she has several friends who did the same.

Even though the student who issued the threat was in custody, Woods says she'd pick her daughter up again if faced with the same situation.

"It's different now. We're in a different era now," she said.

"What happened in Florida, that's really sad. I can't roll the dice with my child. I can't do it."

Lincoln Public Schools says they investigate every threat thoroughly.

Northeast became aware of the threat after other students reported it, and Lincoln police are praising them tonight saying they did the right thing.