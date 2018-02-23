High School Basketball Scores 2-23

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Associated Press
Boys Scores
Auburn 33, Falls City 24
Bellevue West 82, North Platte 54
CWC 54, Stuart 46 (OT)
Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Sterling 32
Johnson-Brock 51, Tri County 39
Kearney 82, Lincoln Southeast 52
Lincoln Christian 64, Milford 42
Lincoln North Star 52, Grand Island 50 (OT)
Lourdes Central Catholic 49, East Butler 44
Omaha Central 69, Lincoln Northeast 38
Papillion-LaVista 64, Norfolk 44
Yutan 48, Elmwood-Murdock 44
Girls Scores
Burwell 38, Cambridge 31
Columbus Scotus 35, Lincoln Christian 34 (OT)
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Exeter-Milligan 39
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Kearney Catholic 48
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 34, Weeping Water 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 70, Ainsworth 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Centennial 30
Hitchcock County 53, Morrill 32
Humphrey St. Francis 41, Wynot 29
Mitchell 44, Hershey 18
North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Bridgeport 50
Red Cloud 60, Axtell 35
Riverside 54, Ewing 51
Stanton 56, BRLD 43
