Freezing rain makes travel dangerous

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Freezing rain has moved into the area making roads incredibly icy and dangerous.

Twenty city crews are out treating roadways with their priority being snow routes, arterial, school and bus routes applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as an anti-icing treatment and liquid brine as a de-icing treatment.

Crews will continue to treat roads with ice fighting measures for several more hours.

Lincoln Police have responded to several accidents due to the slick conditions.

The Nebraska 511 map shows roads in Lincoln and much of the surrounding areas as totally covered and icy.

If you plan on driving up to Omaha expect significant delays along I-80 due to the icy conditions.

While crews are treating roadways unless it's urgent drivers are encouraged to stay home while the roads are treated and until conditions improve.