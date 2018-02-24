LPS cancels events due to weather

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Public Schools has canceled all day-time events scheduled throughout the day until to 4 p.m due to weather and road conditions.

They will monitor road and weather conditions and make a decision about evening events by 2 p.m.

For a full list of canceled events click on the link below.

