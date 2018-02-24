LPS cancels events due to weather - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPS cancels events due to weather

Lincoln Public Schools has canceled all day-time events scheduled throughout the day until to 4 p.m due to weather and road conditions. 

They will monitor road and weather conditions and make a decision about evening events by 2 p.m.

