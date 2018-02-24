Cancellations List - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Cancellations List

Here is a list of canceled events (updated as of 3:30 p.m.): 

5:00 PM Saturday evening worship for Holy Savior Lutheran Church Lincoln.

Lincoln City Libraries Closed (Saturday) 

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lincoln has canceled their 5 p.m. Saturday chapel serviceAll Lincoln Public Schools activities will continue as scheduled this evening (Saturday, Feb. 24)  - including the High School District Basketball competition.

  • Freezing rain makes travel dangerous

    Twenty city crews are out treating roadways with their priority being snow routes, arterial, school and bus routes applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as an anti-icing treatment and liquid brine as a de-icing treatment.

  • LPS cancels events due to weather

    Lincoln Public Schools has canceled all day-time events scheduled throughout the day until to 4 p.m due to weather and road conditions.

  • Parents on edge after shooting threat at Lincoln Northeast

    "That's what I'm supposed to do is get my child, to protect my child by any means." 

