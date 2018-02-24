Polar Plunge in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Polar Plunge in Nebraska

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Icy conditions didn't keep Lincolnites from taking the plunge into Holmes Lake for a great cause. 

"I'm doing the polar plunge today support James here, he asked me to do it," said Evan Flamme who was a participant in the Polar Plunge. 

The annual Polar Plunge is a nationwide fundraiser for the Special Olympics, and here in Nebraska, it's caught on quite quickly. Many people have been participating for year, and they say the athletes give them the motivation, rain or shine. Like Rick Dunavin who has been a participant for several years now. 

"I coach special Olympics athletes and to see the growth," says Dunavin "and those kids and the smiles on those faces and to be able for my girls to give back it's amazing. We are all truly blessed."

Participants like him is what keeps this program so successful. 

"It sends a clear message that they understand the value of the work of Special Olympics," says President of the Special Olympics in Nebraska "and that they understand there is a population that people with intelligence disabilities that are still under serve and this type of programming changes lives in meaningful ways"

After the participants and athletes got out of Holmes Lake, they still had the same type of excitement.

"It's very cold out there it's fantastic," says Special Olympics athlete James Hardesty. 

"It was cold," says Flamme "I would have to say my favorite part was the dunk. Don't know if I would do it again, but it was probably my favorite part."

The event helped raise around $31,000 for Special Olympics here in Nebraska. 

  Freezing rain makes travel dangerous

    Freezing rain makes travel dangerous

    Freezing rain makes travel dangerous

    Twenty city crews are out treating roadways with their priority being snow routes, arterial, school and bus routes applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as an anti-icing treatment and liquid brine as a de-icing treatment.

    More >>

    Twenty city crews are out treating roadways with their priority being snow routes, arterial, school and bus routes applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as an anti-icing treatment and liquid brine as a de-icing treatment.

    More >>

  LPS cancels events due to weather

    LPS cancels events due to weather

    LPS cancels events due to weather

    Lincoln Public Schools has canceled all day-time events scheduled throughout the day until to 4 p.m due to weather and road conditions.

    More >>

    Lincoln Public Schools has canceled all day-time events scheduled throughout the day until to 4 p.m due to weather and road conditions.

    More >>

  Parents on edge after shooting threat at Lincoln Northeast

    Parents on edge after shooting threat at Lincoln Northeast

    Parents on edge after shooting threat at Lincoln Northeast

    "That's what I'm supposed to do is get my child, to protect my child by any means." 

    More >>

    "That's what I'm supposed to do is get my child, to protect my child by any means." 

    More >>
