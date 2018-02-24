Dog lovers unite at I Love My Dog Expo

It was a sea of wagging tails, frisbee throws, and puppy kisses Saturday morning.

Dog owners and their furry friends braved the ruff weather and came out for the 11th annual I Love My Dog Expo at the Lancaster Event Center.

The expo is a great place to get your puppy fix, but it's actually a fundraiser for local organization, Domesti Pups.



"Domesti PUPS uses dogs mans best friend to serve mankind through different ways that we do that we have therapy dogs service dogs and companion dogs that we have," said Matt Fox a board member for Domesti Pups.

Domesti pups plays a big role in the canine community, but their biggest contribution is training dogs as service animals for those who struggle with seizures other medical conditions.

Training dogs to meet a persons health needs is both time extensive and very expensive.

"All the funds we raise here help do all the events and all the training we do with all these dogs all year round," Fox said.

The expo features dozens of vendors selling everything from dog treats, to collars, to paintings of your dog.

It's also a place to find the newest addition to your family, several rescue organizations were there finding furrever homes for their pups.



"A lot of other dogs have challenges because people see them as so big and they assume bigness means more energy more aggression but really giant breeds aren't like that. They're usually more sweet, more mellow," Alicia Nielsen said.

Nielsen and her rescue Big Dogs Huge Paws takes in great danes, mastiffs and several other large dog breeds.

Nielsen faces many challenges trying to place big dogs into homes, but says no one should be intimidated by a big dog, "I've had Danes where it's like a little toddler and he just loves on him and some just run the opposite direction."

Dozens of dogs have found their furrever home since the event began.

fox says showing love to your pet is what domesti pups is all about, "Domesti pups is all about loving your dog."

If you want to bring your dog out there's still time! The expo is open tomorrow from 9 to 4 at the Lancaster Event Center.

You're sure to have a doggone good time.