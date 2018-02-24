Fifth annual Team Jack Gala continues to raise money for cancer research

On Saturday night, 750 people gathered inside the Embassy Suites with a central mission in mind. Raising money for pediatric brain cancer research in hopes of trying to find a cure.



In its fifth year, The Team Jack Gala is once again helping pave the way to find a cure for pediatric brain cancer.



"An event like this doesn't happen without a ton of volunteers, a lot of sponsors and a lot of hard work by other people," said Andy Hoffman, Jack Hoffman's father.

The event, inspired by Jack Hoffman of Atkinson, Nebraska has turned into a team effort.

Backed largely by past and present Nebraska football players.



"To know that that's going for much needed research for pediatric brain cancer makes it even more special," said former Husker running back Rex Burkhead.

Current New England Patriot Rex Burkhead has played a key role in getting the Team Jack Foundation on the map.

You may remember, in 2013 Burkhead arranged for Jack, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, to suit up and take a hand off for the huskers during their annual spring game.

It resulted in a memorable touchdown run in front of a crowd of 60,000 people.



"Jack has become a local hero and also a beacon of light for a lot of kids who are also going through very similar diseases," said guest speaker and cancer survivor Mark Herzlich.

Featured guest Mark Herzlich can relate to jack's story.

He battled cancer while playing football at Boston College and is now working to spread awareness and aid in cancer research funding

"We're just honored, we're excited about tonight. We're excited to raise awareness, we're excited to highlight and feature other kids and their stories. And we're honored that we're going to take one step closer to beating this disease," said Andy Hoffman.

Jack is receiving a scan every six months to monitor his tumor growth.

As a complication from the tumor Jack also has epilepsy, but his family is grateful for his improved health.



Last years Gala raised over 400 thousand dollars for cancer research.

If they raise that much tonight, the foundation will reach the 5 million dollar mark, in just five years.