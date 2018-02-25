Pershing Elementary Learns More About World War I

Dog owners and their furry friends braved the ruff weather and came out for the 11th annual I Love My Dog Expo at the Lancaster Event Center.More >>
Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood wants every family to have those special memories, so he held a free photo session for families of Hartley and Elliot Elementary Schools Sunday afternoon.More >>
Icy conditions didn't keep Lincolnites from taking the plunge into Holmes Lake for a great cause.More >>
Twenty city crews are out treating roadways with their priority being snow routes, arterial, school and bus routes applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as an anti-icing treatment and liquid brine as a de-icing treatment.More >>
On Saturday night, 750 people gathered inside the Embassy Suites with a central mission in mind. Raising money for pediatric brain cancer research in hopes of trying to find a cure.More >>
To report a cancellation, email us at 8@klkntv.com.More >>
Lincoln Public Schools has canceled all day-time events scheduled throughout the day until to 4 p.m due to weather and road conditions.More >>
From releasing a romantic song, to spending it with friends, Netflix binging and a good book, see who's doing what...More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
