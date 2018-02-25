Pershing Elementary Learns More About World War I

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Elementary students from Pershing Elementary had a unique opportunity to get a history lesson from other students across the globe.As the 4th graders at Pershing got to learn a lot more about their school, world war one, and a little bit about Belgian culture. They got to Skype with another 4th grade class from West Flanders, Belgium. The learning lesson was also a commemorative one, celebrating a century since the war.



"Belgium is celebrating 100 year anniversary in celebration of the ending of World War I, and there was a connection at the district office and also between the US embassy and the Belgium embassy," says Stephanie Fowler teacher.



The lesson went beyond the classroom. The two schools exchanged toys and artifacts that best represented what Belgium and Nebraska looked like in 1918.



"We had a chance to connect our students here at Pershing to students over in Belgium to learn a little bit more about what our countries look like in 1918," added Fowler.



For fourth graders at Pershing, they also learned about the man their school is named after.



"He helped save, he fought in World War I and helped save the Belgiums," said Dezi Swenson who was one of the students.



The twist on learning created new friendships between the two classrooms, half a world apart.



The two schools will call each other again later this year to talk about where the two countries are now and how they got there because of World War One.