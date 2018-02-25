Lincoln photographer gives free families free photos

Most of us have had our pictures taken...but for some families that's a luxury they can't afford.

Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood wants every family to have those special memories, so he held a free photo session for families of Hartley and Elliot Elementary Schools Sunday afternoon.

He brought out all the moves to get some laughs while taking pictures, "It's dancing around like a monkey or doing jumping jacks or making noises I don't know," said Elwood.

Matt and more than half a dozen other photographers along with hair and makeup artists donated their time to give each family the royal treatment.

For Hartley principal Jeff Rust seeing the community come together was priceless, "To me it's hard to put into words when you have people who are so willing to give back to the community and provide the families with this opportunity."

This isn't the first time Elwood has done an event like this. Last year he also did it at Elliot, but this year it grew to Hartley families also.

Elliot principal Kathleen Dering says seeing the families have fun together makes the event worthwhile, "Watching them as a family com together and experience this and then walk away with a beautiful photo it's just so rewarding."

While the families received beautiful pictures, the photographers also walked away with something.



"Pride in knowing that you gave a family something that they'll be able to have and cherish for the rest of their lives," said Sam Swartz.

Families at the People's City Mission also got their photos taken for free today.

Everyone who participated will get framed copies of their photos for free.