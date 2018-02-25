Nebraska takes down Penn State 76-64 on senior day

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Isaac Copeland had 17 points and Nebraska opened a 21-point lead midway through the second half, then held off Penn State for a 76-64 win Sunday.

Nebraska (22-9, 13-5 Big Ten) clinched the No. 4 seed and double-bye into the quarterfinals of next week's conference tournament.

The Huskers, who led by 17 at half, stretched their advantage to 49-28 on Anton Gill's 3-pointer with about 13 minutes remaining. Then Penn State (19-10, 9-9) began to chip away at the lead behind Tony Carr, who had 19 of his 27 points in the second half.

The Nittany Lions cut the Nebraska advantage to 12 six times in the last 4:13, but got no closer.

Nebraska took control with a 17-3 first-half run, highlighted by three straight baby hooks by Jordy Tshimanga, going up 25-10 on Copeland's basket with 6:44 left in the half.

The Huskers had a 46-28 edge in points in the paint and outrebounded Penn State 45-28.

Isaiah Roby had 13 points for Nebraska and James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. had 11 points each.

Lamar Stevens had 13 points for Penn State and Shep Garner added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: With Sunday's win, the Huskers broke the school record for most conference wins in a season at 13. The previous mark of 12 conference wins was set in 1965-66 when Nebraska played in the Big Eight conference and in 1915-16 when the Huskers were a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions played without Mike Watkins, the team's second leading scorer, who had 20 points and 15 rebounds in the Penn State's 76-74 overtime win over Nebraska in State College on Jan. 12.

UP NEXT

Nebraska will play the winner between Michigan and the no. 12 or 13 seed in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday.

Penn State will play Northwestern Thursday in the 2nd round of the Big Ten tournament.

