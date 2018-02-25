Local fundraiser aims to give aid to veterans in need

A bowl of chili went a long way to support local veterans in need today.

A fundraiser at Havelock United Methodist Church raised money for the OVER house.

Operation Veterans Encouraging Recovery, or OVER, is a transitional house for homeless veterans.

Often times veterans suffering from PTSD and drug abuse need a road to recovery.

That's where the OVER house can help.

For $300 a month, veterans can live in the house with a goal of staying clean.

"That 300 dollars a month kind of makes them a little bit responsible. They usually have to get a job or something. And then when they get home they are ready to go," said Fred Marks, Secretary of OVER house.

"This is the biggest asset I've ever seen in Lincoln for homeless veterans," said Chris Fujan, a veteran and current OVER house resident.



The OVER house is open for veterans as long as they stay drug free.

The proceeds from today's fundraiser will go toward house repairs.