Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

Do you own an Instant Pot multicooker? If so, you may want to check that its not faulty.

Instant Pot recently announced that it has received several reports of its Gem 65 8-in-1 model overheating, causing melting to the underside of the product.

The company is asking anyone with affected multicookers to stop use of the product immediately, and that Instant Pot is working on a solution.

Cookers affected include ones with batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. You can find your product's batchcode by looking at the 4-digit number located at the bottom right of the label.

"We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)," Instant Pot said in a statement on its Facebook page.

If you have any questions, you're encouraged to call the company's Customer Care team at 1.800.828.7280 x2.