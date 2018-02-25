After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

Like many, Korey Reiman watched in horror as the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL unfolded.

With two sons in Lincoln Public Schools, Reiman says he's determined to make sure nothing like it happens in Lincoln - and organizing a group of parents to take their concerns directly to LPS.

"My sons go to them for eight hours a day. It's their job to provide enough security to protect them," Reiman said.

" And I'm not going to let them have the attitude that there's nothing we can do."

Reiman, along with dozens of other parents, formed a group called "Parents United for Greater School Security."

They plan to attend LPS's Tuesday board meeting and demand the school system take action to prevent a tragedy like the one in Florida from happening in Lincoln.

"If we require them to protect our children, if we require them to add additional security, they'll do it," Reiman said.

Reiman says he's not attacking schools or LPS, but says he wants them to be proactive when it comes to security for Lincoln students.

"I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control,'" he said.

"That's not the right attitude to have about this."

Reiman also says he wants to stay away from the topic of gun control and arming teachers, and instead come up with other security measures.

With over 20 years of experience in the criminal justice system as an attorney, Reiman says legislation may provide long-term answers, but says he wants more immediate action taken.

He says it's wrong to think a school shooting won't happen in Nebraska just because most residents are 'good people.'

"Don't kid yourself, it very well can," he said.

"There are people in Nebraska - in Lincoln - that are capable of doing something like this."

Reiman says he'd welcome any concerned parent to join the group at the next board meeting.

According to LPS's website, the next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27th at 6:00 p.m. at LPS headquarters near 59th and O Street.