Prosper Omaha 2.0 announces 5-year campaign

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce has begun fundraising for its $32 million economic development plan.

Prosper Omaha 2.0 is a five-year campaign that aims to create a coordinated urban transit system, attract tech startups, create 10,000 new jobs averaging $50,000 per year, encourage young people to begin careers in Nebraska and create a more diverse and inclusive business scene.

