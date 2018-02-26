Three Mountain Bikes Stolen From The Bike Rack - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Three Mountain Bikes Stolen From The Bike Rack

Lincoln Police say, three mountain bikes were stolen from the Bike Rack, near 33rd and Pioneers, early Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to the store around 12:30 a.m., after reports of a rock being thrown through a window. LPD suspects the burglars entered through the broken glass. The three bikes are worth a combined $8150 and there was $1000 in damage to the window. 

At this time there are no suspects and the incident is still under investigation.

