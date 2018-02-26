Lincoln Police recover stolen car from Hastings - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police recover stolen car from Hastings

Lincoln Police recover stolen car from Hastings

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police said via Twitter that a stolen vehicle was recovered near 41st and Holdrege St, a little after 3 a.m.

The vehicle has been tracked back to the Hasting's area.

One person was taken into custody, and the trunk was filled with luggage, that may belong to the victims, say Lincoln Police.

We'll bring you more details as they become available.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

    After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

    After Florida massacre, Lincoln parents taking concerns straight to school board

    "I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control.'" 

    More >>

    "I want my school to say, 'it's not going to happen here and here's why,' Not, 'We can't do anything about this it's beyond our control.'" 

    More >>

  • Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

    Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

    Faulty Instant Pots cause melting

    Do you own an Instant Pot multicooker? If so, you may want to check that its not faulty. 

    More >>

    Do you own an Instant Pot multicooker? If so, you may want to check that its not faulty. 

    More >>

  • Lincoln photographer gives families free photos

    Lincoln photographer gives free families free photos

    Lincoln photographer gives free families free photos

    Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood wants every family to have those special memories, so he held a free photo session for families of Hartley and Elliot Elementary Schools Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Lincoln photographer Matt Elwood wants every family to have those special memories, so he held a free photo session for families of Hartley and Elliot Elementary Schools Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.